Cybord presents inline visual-AI electronic components analytics platform at Electronica 2022

Cybord, an inline visual AI electronic component analytics software leader that implements an AI & Big Data technology, has taken on a mission to get counterfeit and defective components off production lines, for significantly increasing the reliability, authenticity, and quality of products, and providing OEMs with the highest level of traceability.

Cybord will present the visual-AI platform and conduct live demos at the world’s leading electronics industry trade fair “Electronica 2022″, taking place on November 15-18, 2022 in Munich. At the booth visitors will be able to see how electronic components are inspected and analysed in a matter of milliseconds.

The Cybord Visual-AI platform aggregates and analyses images and data from 100% of the components at various production stages:

Cybord Kingfisher – Allows securely purchasing of electronic components from any source

– Allows securely purchasing of electronic components from any source Cybord Aquila – Ensures high yields of a product from its early assembly stages

– Ensures high yields of a product from its early assembly stages Cybord Osprey -Verifies the visual traceability of marked components assembled on each PCBA

The Cybord platform combines and analyses existing unutilized visual data and production metadata, ensuring authenticity, product quality, and traceability.

As part of the live demo at the Electronica 2022 trade fair, Cybord will present the Cybord Kingfisher solution which inspects the incoming reels.

https://www.cybord.ai