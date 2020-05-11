CYBER TECH COMPANY SIGNS TECHNOLOGY DEAL TO SUPPLY 50 MILLION “COVI-PASS” DIGITAL HEALTH PASSPORTS TO 15 COUNTRIES

International Digital Health Technology firm Circle Pass Enterprises (CPE) has signed a deal with VST Enterprises Ltd (VSTE) the British cyber security company founded by tech entrepreneur Louis-James Davis (31) to integrate its state-of-the-art VCode® & VPlatform® technologies into the COVI-PASS™ Digital Health Passport.

Powered by VST Enterprises groundbreaking cyber security technology VCode® & VPlatform®, Circle Pass Enterprises has contracted with VST Enterprises for a fully secure Digital Health Passport – COVI-PASS™, to be paired with approved testing kits. CPE is to start shipping orders from next week for the first phased release of 50M COVI-PASS™ Digital Health Passports to both the private sector and Governments in over 15 countries, including Italy, Portugal, France, Panama, India, the US, Canada, Sweden, Spain, South Africa, Mexico, United Arab Emirates and The Netherlands.

The COVI-PASS™ Digital Health Passport works on an intelligent colour mapping system (green, amber, red) to authenticate and validate a COVID-19 test providing test history and relevant health information. This allows for accurate data metrics to assess those who have tested positive and negative and the location only of their testing. The COVI-PASS™ Digital Health Passport can be used as an authenticated gateway for Public Services, Businesses and Employees to manage a safe return to work, life, and safe travel.

Commenting on the deal VST Enterprises CEO Louis-James Davis said; “We are delighted to be working with CPE to supply our VCode® & VPlatform® technology and Digital Health Passport to create COVI-PASS™. It is also very encouraging that so many Governments and Enterprises across the world are engaging and using the COVI-PASS™ Health Passport and approved testing kits.

We firmly believe that the digital Health Passport alongside Government approved testing kits is the key to removing the lockdown restrictions in a gradual and controlled way. The current technology being trialed using bluetooth and proximity apps is fundamentally flawed because of its privacy issues of real time tracking, the security and data breaches which we are already seeing and being reported and the reticence for citizens to uptake and download the tracing app.”

The Manchester based company are also in advanced discussions with senior UK Government officials, NHSX the technology arm of the NHS and the Home Office about its cyber security technology. The cyber security technology developed by VSTE can be used by various sectors including critical care workers doctors, nurses and health workers in the NHS and blue light emergency services key workers. Using a VCode® integrated with a health passport would help get them back on the front line in a safe and controlled manner.

Circle Pass Enterprises COO and Co Founder Adam Palmer said; “We are delighted to be working with Louis-James Davis and VST Enterprises to utilise the ground breaking cyber security technology of VCode® & VPlatform® to create COVI-PASS™ and to help tackle this global pandemic. One of the many unique features of the VCode® cyber security is that the VCode® technology can be scanned from up to 100 metres ensuring its social distancing compliance is robust and making it the only choice for a safe and secure digital health passport.

We are seeing unprecedented levels of interest from Governments, Businesses and major sporting organisations for the COVI-PASS™ solution. Due to the secure patented technology of the VCode® & VPlatform® – its ease of use and rapid implementation globally across all sectors – it is clear that COVI-PASS™ is the only viable solution for a safe return to work, life and travel protocols. Unlike Bluetooth, QR, or similar proximity apps, COVI-PASS™ using the VCode® & VPlatform® cyber security tech does not violate privacy issues of the user.”

VSTE are also providing its VCode® & VPlatform® technology to work with the UNITED NATIONS as part of their SDG Collaboratory (Sustainable Development Goals) program – to provide a wide range of technology services to 9 Billion people by 2030 and which will be announced in the coming weeks.