Custom high specification microwave cable and connector system designed by Intelliconnect

Intelliconnect, the UK based specialist manufacturer of RF, waterproof and cryogenic connectors, have a long and proud history of working with global Aerospace and Defence Primes and sub-contractors. Previous bespoke solutions include Personal Locator Beacons, Radar, Radio Comms, IED detection and IFF systems.

The Intelliconnect design group work closely with customers’ in-house R&D teams to develop solutions which perfectly suit their applications and deliver rapid, cost effective, durable and reliable systems.

The latest project undertaken was in the defence market to design and manufacture a high specification microwave cable and connector system for shipborne radar.

Background:

The customer, a major international defence contractor, had developed a new, medium-range surveillance target designation and air traffic management radar for ships. They involved Intelliconnect from a very early stage of the development process to provide design input and interconnectivity advice.

Design Brief:

Intelliconnect were asked to design, manufacture and supply a number of high reliability microwave connectors, adaptors and cable assemblies for a military radar duplexer, all connectors to be of stainless-steel construction and to conform to the requirements of MIL-C-39012. A number of these designs were for high power and included internal sealing.

Challenges and Solutions:

Working closely with several, multi-disciplinary, engineering teams representing our customer and several sub-contractors, Intelliconnect were able to provide custom designs to meet the specified requirements. A total of 9 different connector designs were provided which, because of issues such as physical space constraints and electrical performance budgets, had to go through a number of iterations before the final designs were agreed.

Outcome:

Once the designs were agreed prototype quantities were manufactured for system testing. The customer made recommendations for some minor changes which were then introduced in the designs before the production orders were released.

Steve Groves, sales and marketing director, said: “Intelliconnect thrive on creating innovative RF, microwave and cryogenic connectivity solutions. Our extensive expertise and in-house manufacturing enable us to deliver prototype custom designs in less than two months from design approval.”

Standard products from Intelliconnect include low-cost, high quality coaxial connectors and adapters from the Taurus range. These are suitable for all RF and microwave applications including medical, telecoms, satcoms, instrumentation, MIL, aerospace, space, traction, oil and gas, and marine. Taurus connectors are available in widely used industry standard formats including BNC, SMA, MCX and N type.

www.intelliconnectgroup.com