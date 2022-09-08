Custom and special purpose connectors available from Intelliconnect on fast lead-times

Intelliconnect, the UK based specialist manufacturer of RF, waterproof and cryogenic connectors, says that it offers “a world class custom connector and cable assembly design service”. Now, Intelliconnect has a highly experienced in-house team of expert engineers and designers that can design bespoke RF products for global markets.

Intelliconnect has provided technology companies with solutions to issues relating to electrical performance, physicality, interface, water resistance materials, finish and obsolescence since 2003. Intelliconnect have created an IP67/68 system for internally and externally sealing connectors through to their new cryogenic range for quantum computing and research.

Constantly seeking new solutions they are said to offer the fastest turnaround in the industry for drawings, typically 24 hours, samples from three weeks and fast production delivery within a matter of weeks from acceptance.

Intelliconnect’s design teams work closely with customers to ensure that the help, advice and, ultimately, the product exactly meets the requirement and is delivered, providing optimum performance at the lowest possible acquisition cost.

The Intelliconnect Covert Product Range is comprised of non-reflective black zinc finished connectors, adapters, duct caps and cable assemblies intended for use in defence and security applications. Intelliconnect also offer a wide range of high specification stainless steel connectors as well as in-series and between-series adaptors.

Standard products include low-cost, high quality coaxial connectors and adapters from the Taurus range. These are suitable for RF and microwave applications including medical, telecoms, satcoms, instrumentation, MIL, aerospace, space, traction, oil and gas, and marine. Taurus connectors are available in widely used industry standard formats including BNC, SMA, MCX and N type.

Steve Groves, global sales director of Intelliconnect, said: “Our complete focus on RF and Cryogenic connectors means that we have no distractions and can use all our expertise to support our customers and provide them with connectors and cable assemblies that exactly meet their requirements with no compromises.”

