Curved displays for Display Technology

New for Autumn 2021, the curved displays from AUO are available now at Display Technology. The P430QVR01.0 curved UHD TFT display is suitable for industrial applications offering a screen diagonal of 43” and a curvature radius of 1500mm.

The new curved displays have been designed for 24/7 operation, offering a backlight longevity of at least 50,000 operating hours (MTBF) and long-term availability of at least 5 years.

The display has a brightness of 500 cd/m2 and a contrast ratio of 4000:1. There is the option for touch function and to choose from landscape or portrait mode.

The 4.5mm thick cover glass with black passe-partout also gives the display that extra bit of robustness and elegance.

The novelty of curved displays reduces the distance to the viewer in the peripheral field of view and allows for more display area than conventional monitors.

To give an extra special touch Display Technology can customise the touchscreen with additional cut outs, holes and ink printing of your choice.

Kit options are available with its 4K TFT-controller board for quick commissioning as a plug & play solution.

