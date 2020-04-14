CUI Devices Prioritizes Efforts to Support COVID-19 and Medical Applications

CUI Devices has announced new initiatives in its support of the medical industry’s response to the global coronavirus (COVID‑19) pandemic. These initiatives include prioritizing orders and expediting free product samples to OEMs, makers, volunteers, and organizations designing medical equipment key to fighting COVID‑19, such as respirators, ventilators, blood analysis machines, test equipment, patient monitors, imaging systems, and home medical equipment.

“CUI Devices recognizes the urgent need to support the critical systems and applications used in fighting the COVID‑19 pandemic,” stated Jeff Schnabel, President at CUI Devices. “As an organization we are committed to OEMs, individuals, and companies designing medical equipment to combat COVID‑19, by allocating the necessary resources to make their projects a priority.”

In addition to streamlining its existing product sample program, CUI Devices is working closely with its manufacturing facilities and distribution partners worldwide to ensure ready availability of its diverse product portfolio to meet the demand. The company is also following proper social distancing guidelines and clean workplace practices, to protect the health and safety of all team members supporting these efforts.

“We are grateful to the many companies stepping up during these uncertain times to build the equipment necessary to fight COVID‑19. CUI Devices also gives our utmost thanks to the hardworking medical teams around the world, while extending our thoughts to the patients and families impacted by this health crisis,” Schnabel concluded.