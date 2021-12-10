CUI Devices introduces HDMI connectors line to connectors portfolio

CUI Devices’ Interconnect Group has added HDMI connectors to its connectors product portfolio. Available in Type A and mini receptacle or plug versions, CUI Devices’ HDMI connectors all conform to the latest HDMI 2.1 standard. The models offer surface mount, mid mount SMT, or through hole mounting styles with horizontal, vertical, or vertical/right-angle orientations, giving engineers several options for their audio/video design needs.

These HDMI connectors feature voltage ratings of 40 Vdc, current ratings of 0.5 A, and a mating cycle rating of 10,000 cycles. The HDMI models further carry a finish thickness of 4.5 mm, operating temperature ranges from -25 up to 85°C, and UL94V-0 flammability ratings. Wave or reflow solder compatibility is also offered depending on the model.

CUI Devices’ HDMI connectors are available immediately. Please contact CUI Devices for OEM pricing.

Summary

Product name: HDMI Connectors

Availability: Stock to 5 weeks

Possible users: Audio/video output applications

Primary features: Type A and mini receptacles, multiple orientation options

Cost: $0.45 per unit at 500 pieces through distribution

View details for CUI Devices’ HDMI connectors line