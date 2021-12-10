CUI Devices introduces HDMI connectors line to connectors portfolio

7 hours ago Interconnection, News 60 Views

CUI Devices’ Interconnect Group has added HDMI connectors to its connectors product portfolio. Available in Type A and mini receptacle or plug versions, CUI Devices’ HDMI connectors all conform to the latest HDMI 2.1 standard. The models offer surface mount, mid mount SMT, or through hole mounting styles with horizontal, vertical, or vertical/right-angle orientations, giving engineers several options for their audio/video design needs.

These HDMI connectors feature voltage ratings of 40 Vdc, current ratings of 0.5 A, and a mating cycle rating of 10,000 cycles. The HDMI models further carry a finish thickness of 4.5 mm, operating temperature ranges from -25 up to 85°C, and UL94V-0 flammability ratings. Wave or reflow solder compatibility is also offered depending on the model.

CUI Devices’ HDMI connectors are available immediately. Please contact CUI Devices for OEM pricing.

Summary
Product name: HDMI Connectors
Availability: Stock to 5 weeks
Possible users: Audio/video output applications
Primary features: Type A and mini receptacles, multiple orientation options
Cost: $0.45 per unit at 500 pieces through distribution

View details for CUI Devices’ HDMI connectors line

Check Also

Particularly accurate measurement with reduced form factor: XENSIVTM PAS CO2 sensor from Infineon at Rutronik

The XENSIVTM PAS CO2 sensor dispenses the need for a large number of optical components …

© Copyright 2021, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom