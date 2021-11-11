CUI Devices Adds Tactile Switches Product Line to Switches Portfolio

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — November 9, 2021 — CUI Devices’ Switches Group today announced the addition of tactile switches to its product portfolio, which boast industry-best lead times. Ideal for a variety of consumer electronics, office equipment, and industrial applications, CUI Devices’ tactile switches are housed in compact 6 mm x 6 mm packages with actuator heights from 2.5 mm up to 17 mm and lifecycle ratings up to 100,000 cycles.

These tactile switches feature SPST circuits, surface mount or through hole mounting styles, and terminations including gull wing, short crimped, or long crimped. Rated at 12 Vdc and 50 mA, the models carry operating temperature ranges from -30 to 80°C and operating forces from 100 up to 260 gf. Several tactile switch models also offer IP67 ratings for dealing with moisture and environmental contaminants.

CUI Devices’ tactile switches are available immediately with prices starting at $0.07 per unit at 500 pieces through distribution. Please contact CUI Devices for OEM pricing.

