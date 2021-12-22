CUI Devices adds highly economical dc fans with industry-best lead times

CUI Devices’ Thermal Management Group has expanded its dc fans and blowers product line with the addition of over 30 new series and over 500 new SKUs. These highly economical models include a range of sleeve bearing and ball bearing options as well as CUI Devices’ omniCOOL™ bearing system that provides enhanced longevity and performance compared to traditional fan designs. In addition to being highly economical, models with a C, CF, BG, or BF suffix offer industry-best lead times as low as 12 weeks. As engineers continue to face shortening design cycles, CUI Devices’ lead times are said to represent a major advantage over current lead times in the fan market, which are averaging upwards of 20 to 40 weeks.

CUI Devices’ dc fans and centrifugal blowers now feature frame sizes ranging from 25 mm to 120 mm with airflow ratings from 1.17 CFM up to 200 CFM. All models come as standard with auto restart protection, including additional options for tachometer signal, rotation detector, and PWM control signal. Available with rated voltages of 5, 12, 24, or 48 Vdc, these dc fans offer multiple speed ratings from 1500 up to 23500 RPM and static pressure ratings from 0.04 up to 5.22 inH 2 O. Outside of its standard offering, CUI Devices can also deliver custom dc fan or blower solutions to meet a variety of forced air cooling needs.

CUI Devices’ dc fan and blower models are available immediately with prices starting at $3.87 per unit at 500 pieces through distribution. Please contact CUI Devices for OEM pricing.

For helpful resources and tools on dc fans, check out our Resource Library that houses a range of blog posts, videos, and more.