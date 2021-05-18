Crystal Display Systems partners with Litemax Electronics to offer High Quality, High Brightness Panel PC Solutions

CDS, as a Displays specialist, supply an extremely broad range of interactive HMI PCs, with a choice of processor and chipset combinations. Now these offerings are even stronger with the addition of high brightness panel PC offerings with Litemax.

[Rochester, Kent] Crystal Display Systems (CDS) is proud to announce as a part of its 2021 expansion that is has signed a distribution agreement to become the Litemax Corporation’s UK distributor and value-added support partner in the UK for its. Both Litemax and CDS are well known in the European Industrial Displays market which creates an extraordinarily strong partnership to support all industrial Display customers across Europe. CDS will promote, stock, and support the Litemax range of ruggedised IP65 and IP68, standard and narrow bezel Panel PCs as well as look at OEM / ODM customised bespoke solutions for many customers from many industries including Defence, Aerospace, medical, outdoor, marine, MilAero and various industrial applications.

Litemax’s panel PCs are like no others and comes with the industry’s best high brightness LCD displays, in addition to the versatile, powerful box PCs, so you get the best of both worlds and CDS will promote the Mix and Match solutions where the customer can make their own choice of Display, brightness, type of touchscreen, select a processor, as well as housing to give the optimised solution. This is a unique service and solution that CDS is bringing to the UK and Europe.

CDS’s Managing Director Chris Bartram having signed the deal said, “we feel this is an excellent agreement for CDS, Litemax and potential industrial customers as we bring the highest quality products to many industrial sectors and markets. Our technical sales team and project focused processes mean we can help and advise customers where needed on the best optimised solution for their specific application. We will be highlighting and marketing a number of these solutions over the next few weeks, so people get a great overview of the advantages as well as the options available now. Companies with such requirements should contact us to discuss their projects and requirements.”

Key Features of the Litemax High Brighntess Panel PC Range

4” – 21.5” (standard aspects, core range), other sizes available upon request

Up to 1600cd brightness

Mix and match PC platforms from intel Atom to Core i7 / AMD Ryzen-V

High accuracy multi-touch PCAP touchscreens

Barebone solutions

Wide power inputs from 9V-36V *optional extra

IP65 front face up to full waterproof IP68 solutions

High reliability fanless with no moving parts

Lockable power connectors

Various aspect ratios

CDS is looking forward to in partnership with Litemax beginning its promotional programme to help support customers in every way it can. Please visit https://crystal-display.com/products/litemax-high-bright-panel-pc-range/ for more information.

Let the CDS team help you with any android display projects. Email them on info@crystal-display.com or call +44 (0) 1634 791 600.

About CDS

Crystal Display Systems is a leading designer, distributor, value added reseller as well as the developer of custom monitors and customization of flat panel display solutions. CDS are ISO 9001 certified and currently working towards ISO 14001.

