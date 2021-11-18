Crypto Quantique and BT Labs demonstrate novel IoT security, retrofitting a model smart-factory

Crypto Quantique, a specialist in physical-unclonable-function (PUF) cybersecurity for the internet of things (IoT), is engaged with the globally-recognised BT Labs to explore applications for its Q:Architecture, IoT security platform. Q:Architecture comprises QDID hardware IP that generates on-demand random, unique, unforgeable identities and cryptographic keys in silicon, and the QuarkLink security platform for provisioning, onboarding, and managing IoT devices throughout their lifetime.

The companies collaborated in a recent TMForum Catalyst, where BT successfully retrofitted a model smart factory using QDID hardware and the QuarkLink software platform for device-identity attestation and data encryption. TMForum is an alliance of over 850 global companies working together to break down technology and cultural barriers between digital service providers, technology suppliers, consultancies, and systems integrators.

Sam Cater, Security Consultant and Research Manager at the BT Labs, commented: “BT is a global leader in the development of novel methods for device identity and on-device cryptography in IoT. As a result of the TMForum project success, we’re continuing to explore potential use cases for Crypto Quantique’s security technology with industry experts and scientists at Adastral Park, Suffolk, home of the BT Labs.”

Shahram Mossayebi, Crypto Quantique’s CEO, added: “Collaborating closely with BT R&D is one of our most exciting developments in 2021. Together, we’re exploring several new applications where our security platform, coupled with BT’s technology, will enable businesses to improve IoT security while simultaneously cutting costs and creating new revenue streams.”