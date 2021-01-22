Crosser and Advantech announce strategic alliance to simplify Edge Analytics for Industrial IoT

Crosser, a provider of Intelligent Edge Analytics software for Industrial IoT, and Advantech, a global leader in intelligent IoT systems and embedded platforms announced that they have initiated a strategic alliance to empower global industries with Advanced Edge Analytics.

The strategic alliance includes an initiative to have Crosser Edge Analytics software pre-installed on new Advantech IoT systems in order to reduce the complexity and speed up the time from idea to proof of value in Industrial IoT. The low-code and drag-and-drop nature of the Crosser software makes it easy, also for non-developers, to innovate. The broad connectivity support of Advantech IoT systems means that data from a long list of machines can be collected, analyzed and acted upon.

“Advantech is a trusted global supplier of Industrial grade systems and the combination of highly reliable hardware and easy-to-use but yet advanced software will create significant customer value. Together we empower customers with an Industrial IoT/Industry 4.0 vision to go from idea to realisation much faster and to a lower total cost,” says Martin Thunman, CEO and co-founder of Crosser.

“We are glad to work together with forefront software like Crosser. Together we offer a complete solution with our dedicated hardware, the Advantech EdgeLink system as backbone and Crosser Advanced Analytics on top – enabling Industry 4.0 for both brownfield and future installations ” says Rick de Vries, Head of Smart Industrial & Equipment Builders at Advantech.

The Crosser and Advantech partnership is targeting both already installed products, so-called brownfield installations, as well as new deployments in order to simplify the digitalisation journey for industrial customers.

“In our discussion with Advantech, we wanted to meet the demand for a product that radically simplifies the industry’s IoT initiatives. Therefore we came up with this Advantech Edge Solution-Ready Platform with the Low Code Crosser Platform embedded,” says Mikael Samuelsson, Director of Strategic Alliances & Partners.

www.crosser.io