Cost-efficient safety: SMD and radial PPTC fuses from YAGEO in the Rutronik portfolio

Whether surface mountable or radial, YAGEO offers economically interesting PPTC (Polymeric Positive Temperature Coefficient) fuses. Among other things, they differ in terms of the maximum voltage that the application can withstand at rated current without damage. The special feature of these fuses is that their electrical resistance increases in case of overload due to self-heating in such a way that the current becomes relatively small. Resettable fuses can trip several times because the component (after interrupting the circuit and cooling down) becomes low-resistance again on its own and can thus continue to be used. The various specifications make them a reliable solution for applications in the fields of smart meters, telecommunications, auxiliary power supply, security monitoring, industrial as well as the protection of USB and other connections. YAGEO’s fuses are available at www.rutronik24.com .

The SMD variants offer resettable miniature overcurrent protection with a holding current I HOLD of up to 7 A and a maximum voltage of 24 V, 30 V, 48 V, or 60 V. They impress with their fast response to fault current and their low profile, whose compact design allows more space on the PCB. The SMD fuses are RoHS compliant, lead and halogen free, certified to UL/CULE482628, RoHS2011/65/EU TUV B160696048001, and DIN EN 14582:2007. They are also compatible with high-temperature soldering processes.

The radially wired, resettable fuses enable overcurrent protection with a holding current I HOLD of up to 14 A. This series is suitable for applications with higher operating voltages of 16 V, 30 V, 60 V, 130 V, 250 V, or 500 V due to its high-voltage overvoltage capability. These fuses also operate reliably at temperatures of -40 °C ~ +85 °C. They can be stored almost indefinitely at 30 °C room temperature and a maximum humidity of 85 % (MSL1 according to J-STD-020). Their flame-retardant epoxy polymer insulation material meets the requirements of UL94 V-0. In addition, they are available in lead-free versions.

Overview of the available options:

Series Type I hold (A) V max (V) 0603 SMD 0,1 ~ 0,5 6 ~ 24 0805 0,05 ~ 1,1 6 ~ 30 1206 0,05 ~ 2 6 ~ 48 1210 0,05 ~ 2 6 ~ 60 1812 0,1 ~ 3 6 ~ 60 2016 0,3 ~ 5 6 ~ 60 2920 0,3 ~ 7 6 ~ 60

Series Type I hold (A) V max (V) BK16 Leaded 2 ~ 14 16 BK30 0,9 ~ 9 30 BK60 0,05 ~ 5 60 BK130 0,1 ~ 1,35 130 BK250 0,03 ~ 2 250 BK600 0,11 ~ 0,16 500

For more information about the PPTC fuses from YAGEO and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com.