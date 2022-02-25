Cost-efficient 5 W Board Mount AC/DCs from RECOM at Rutronik

Same footprint with more power: while RECOM’s RAC05E-K series is compatible with existing 3 W devices, the RAC05E-KT series is ideal for replacing EI30 transformers with additional rectification and smoothing circuitry with a single high-efficiency module. Both series achieve 5 W in the same footprint as other 3W devices on the market. The input range for each is 90-264 VAC (130-370 VDC). The series is available with outputs of 4, 5, 12, 15 and 24 V. These are semi-regulated but remain within +/-5% for mains, load and temperature variations from -25 °C to +55 °C (+75 °C with derating). Applications include industrial and building automation, ITE, office, domestic, IoT, test and measurement applications where a semi-regulated output is sufficient. The RECOM components RAC05E-K and RAC05E-KT are available at www.rutronik24.com.

The power consumption at no load is less than 100 mW. However, the efficiency at low load is so high that considerable standby power can be absorbed. No ErP limits (ErP = energy-related products) are exceeded in the process.

The RAC05E-KT product series meets the EMC limits according to EN 55014 and EN 55032 (class B) without external components, while the RAC05E-K only requires a simple external filter. In addition, the components have comprehensive protection against short circuits, output overvoltage, overcurrent and overtemperature with automatic recovery. Both series have UL/IEC/EN 62368-1 safety certification for IT/multimedia and IEC/EN 60335-1 for domestic applications with reinforced 3 kVAC insulation.

Component reliability is high, with the -K series achieving an average operating life of more than 1.6 million hours and the -KT series more than 2.2 million hours (each at 25 °C).

For more information about the RECOM’s RAC05E-K and RAC05E-KT series and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com.