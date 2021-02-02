Cost-effective SIP8 DC/DC converters

The RSOE-Z and RSE-Z are two new series of SIP8 regulated DC/DC converters which have been developed for various industrial, transport, and test and measurement applications that require on-board isolated 5V power supplies from a wide 4:1 input voltage range.

The RSOE-Z (1 watt) and RSE-Z (2 watts) offer full industrial-grade performance at a competitive price. The 4:1 input voltages of nominal 12V (4.5-18V) or 24V (9-36V) means that 5V, 12V, 24V, or 28V regulated or unregulated battery-powered supplies can be used. Under convection cooling, full output power is available with an ambient temperature from -40°C up to +75°C and up to +85°C with power derating.

The converters come in a compact SIP8 industrial standard package (21.8 x 9.2 x 11.1 mm) and have 2kVDC isolation and a CTRL pin. The RSOE-Z and RSE-Z are pin and function compatible to the RSO, RS, RS3, and RS6 series for easy upgrades on existing PCBs. The converters achieve efficiencies of up to 80% at full load. At low load, many converters fail to maintain their full load efficiencies, but the RSOE-Z and RSE-Z series still achieve over 65% efficiency at 15% load. The tight output regulation (±0.5%) protects the output against any sudden change in the input voltage, and they are overload and continuous short circuit protected.

Class A EMC levels can be reached with a simple line inductor filter, and class B compliance can be met with a cost-saving common-mode input filter. The datasheet includes component suggestions for both class A and B EMC filters. The RSOE-Z and RSE-Z are both fully certified according to UL/IEC60950 and UL/IEC/EN 62368-1 with CB report and come with RECOM’s standard three-year warranty. Samples and OEM pricing are available from all authorised distributors or directly from RECOM.

