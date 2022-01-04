COSEL’s adds a 300W to its robust and reliable PJMA series of power supplies for demanding medical applications

COSEL has expanded its medical power offering with the addition of a 300W version to its PJMA series. The 300W PJMA300F have a universal input range of 85 to 264VAC and comply with international safety standards. Designed for demanding medical applications, the PJMA series is suitable for Body Floating (BF) applications and complies with 2MOPP (IN/OUT) and 1MOPP (OUT/FG) safety requirement. Based on a robust platform, the units’ design has been optimized to offer a very good price/performance ratio for medical applications requiring a high quality power solution. The PJMA series is available in four output voltages of 12, 24, 36 and 48VDC.

Medical applications are requiring robust and highly reliable power supplies that are able to operate around the world and comply with safety regulations. Based on many years of expertise, COSEL power designers developed an optimized platform to offer an excellent price/performance ratio without compromising on quality and reliability. The PJMA series can be operated within the so called ‘universal Input’ range of 85 to 264VAC, and has a typical efficiency of 86% at high line.

Four single output voltages are available as standard, 12V/25A, 24V/12.5A, 36V/8.4A, and 48V/6.3A. The output voltage can be adjusted by using the built-in potentiometer.

The PJMA series includes inrush current limiting circuitry, overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well a thermal protection. Exhibiting versatility and robustness, the power supplies can be operated in an environmental temperature range of -20 to +70 degrees centigrade. Depending on the final equipment assembly style and cooling conditions, a derating may apply.

With its medical focus, the PJMA series input to output isolation complies with 2MOPP, its input to ground with 1MOPP, and output to ground with 1MOPP. The units are approved in accordance with ANSI/AAMI ES60601-1 and EN60601-1 3rd Edition.

In conducted emission tests, the PJMA series complies with the FCC-B, CISPR11-B, CISPR32-B, EN55011-B, EN55032-B, and VCCI-B. For applications requiring even lower emission levels an additional filter COSEL type NAC can be supplied (NAC-06-472).

To accommodate application specific requirements, a number of options are available including conformal coating (C), low leakage current (G), external potentiometer connector (V), remote control (R), and low speed fan (F4).

For strength and longevity, the PJMA series is built in an enclosed, galvanized steel box with a fan mounted on the rear side. The PJMA300F measures 102 x 41 x 190mm [4.02 x 1.61 x 7.48 inches] (W x H x D), and has a weight of 1.0 kg max.

With the addition of the PJMA300F, the PJMA series covers from 300W up to 1000W (PJMA1000F), including a 600W version (PJMA600F).

The PJMA series has a five-year warranty and conforms to the European RoHS, REACH and Low Voltage Directives.