CoreAVI to exhibit at IoT Solutions World Congress 2022

The US-based company CoreAVI, developer of functionally safe software stacks, will be exhibiting its safe graphics and compute products for industrial and autonomous applications at IoT Solutions World Congress 2022 (May 10-12 in Barcelona, Spain) – in GV Hall P4, Level 0 Street A Stand 179.

CoreAVI will be showcasing a variety of industrial and automotive demos running their open standards-based VkCore SC Vulkan functionally safe graphics and compute driver. They will also display their ComputeCore math libraries for safety critical environments. The demos, including technology from key industry partners, provide solutions to real world problems across all industrial market segments.

CoreAVI provides IEC 61508 and ISO 26262 certifiable graphics and compute solutions for complex (autonomous) systems being developed for all industrial and automotive markets. With their integrated solutions and broad ecosystem of partners, CoreAVI aims to provide their customers with solutions that are scalable, de-risked, lower in cost, and have an accelerated time to market.

Demos at CoreAVI’s booth, among others:

NXP’s i.MX 8 running CoreAVI’s VkCore SC Vulkan-based graphics and compute driver with VkCoreGL SC2 OpenGL SC2 libraries and displaying DiSTI’s GLStudio automotive cluster application.

AMD’s Ryzen™ Embedded V2000 processor running CoreAVI’s VkCore SC Vulkan-based graphics and compute driver with VkCoreGL SC2 OpenGL SC2 libraries and displaying Basemark’s Automotive Test Suites (BATS) application.

AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor running CoreAVI’s ComputeCore library, using the compute capabilities of the device to run advance artificial intelligence algorithms like Support Vector Machines (SVM), while also using the graphics capabilities of the device to visualize the results using the Vulkan API.

“CoreAVI is looking forward to exhibiting at IoTSWC for the first time,” said Neil Stroud, vice president, marketing and business development at CoreAVI. “This show is a key event for us in the European market and we look forward to presenting the latest in functionally safe solutions in the form of several demos which will showcase the expertise of our solutions and our close collaboration with our partners.”