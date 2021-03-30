Cooperation with E Ink: DATA MODUL expands its ePaper portfolio

DATA MODUL, one of the world’s leaders in display, touch, embedded, monitor and panel PC solutions, announces its cooperation with E Ink, the world’s largest manufacturer of ePaper products and technologies.

DATA MODUL is thus expanding its own display portfolio with the tried-and-tested E Ink products and is adding both segment and active matrix displays to its range for individual customer solutions. Available in sizes from 1.10″ to 42.0″, the displays are characterised not only by a wide choice of colours but also by their diverse range of uses.

“We are delighted to have another strong partner at our side in E Ink, which is a meaningful addition to our portfolio for modern display solutions,” explains Dr. Xue Li, Product Manager Display Solutions at DATA MODUL. “High-performance and high-quality ePaper displays are becoming more and more in demand, especially due to new application areas such as in the medical environment as well as in Smart Life. Engineers and product designers appreciate ePaper technology because it allows them to use high-contrast displays wherever power and space are limited.”

The E Ink displays are available in black/white, black/white/red, black/white/yellow as well as coloured displays in yellow/orange or as a “full colour” ePaper display. In addition, they feature a high contrast and an extreme viewing angle thanks to the patented E Ink technology. Their reflective display makes them easy to read both in low ambient light and especially in bright sunlight. ePaper displays are also extremely power-efficient, as they are bistable and only require power when switching between images.

The displayed content then remains visible even without power. The low power consumption resulting from this makes ePaper technology particularly interesting for applications that are powered by batteries or for which only little electric power is available, such as through solar panels. What’s more, they are easy to read from all directions and angles due to their reflective display technology and with sufficient ambient light. These advantages make ePaper interesting for applications where conventional LCDs are not suitable: Wearables, different kinds of electronic tags as well as eReaders and eNotes, but also large-scale digital signage and smart living solutions can be easily implemented with E Ink displays.

More information on ePaper technology and the displays on offer.