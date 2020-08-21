Contract Production Continues to Support British Manufacturing Amidst Pandemic Uncertainty

Yorkshire-based subcontract electronics manufacturer, Contract Production, has continued to enjoy record levels of growth, despite the uncertainty caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. The Pickering firm has attributed its busy production lines to a sharp uptake in onshore manufacturing and its robust supply chain, which it hopes will continue, restarting the fire of British manufacturing.

With more than a decade’s experience working with some of the leading names in multiple industries, Contract Production are able to support businesses with a host of contract electronics services, including PCB assembly and testing, prototyping, box build, and BGA placement.

With ISO 9001 accreditation and IPC certification, quality and precision are at the heart of what Contract Production do. Partnered with industry-leading equipment and a commitment to traditional Yorkshire values of openness, honesty and integrity, Contract Production have become the manufacturing partner of choice of businesses across the UK.

