Contract Electronic Manufacturer (CEM) Esprit Electronics announce that they are attending Southern Manufacturing

Hampshire based Contract Electronic Manufacturer (CEM) Esprit Electronics are excited to announce that they are attending Southern Manufacturing between 8th – 10th February 2022.

The Esprit team are planning complimentary coffee and cake on stand E95 to make the return even sweeter. Managing Director Laurie Sigournay, and Sales Director Russell Otter will be on hand to share more details of the excellent customer service at Esprit and how their bespoke, flexible solutions could help you with all your electronic manufacturing needs.

Esprit provides a comprehensive range of Electronic Manufacturing Services to UK and European markets. For more information on our services including; PCB assembly, DFM/DFT support, NPI, bespoke Test solution & Inspection, Conformal Coating or Box Build visit our new website at espritelectronics.com. The new site covers specific customer case studies across a variety of sectors including; marine, security & comms, environmental, mobility, industrial controls and oil & gas.

Laurie Sigournay, Managing Director says: “We’re thrilled to be back at Southern Manufacturing; with the wonderful opportunity to listen to some great speakers, catch-up with our customers, and meet some new people again. We honestly can’t wait”

For more information on how Esprit can assist your business please contact Russell Otter on russello@espritelectronics.com/ +44 (0) 2380 744 815