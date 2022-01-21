Conrad now distributing Molex connectors

In their quest to become the leading sourcing platform for technical business supplies in Europe, Conrad Electronic continues to keep its eyes on the ball, now also distributing connectors supplied by Molex. The US-based company is one of the largest manufacturers of connectivity solutions on the planet, providing electrical connector and electronics solutions known for their quality and innovation.

“Even now, our sourcing platform already lists over 450,000 products, enabling a simple, fast and comprehensive procurement based on one-stop shopping,” explains Michael Schlagenhauferr, senior director and leader of the product & supplier strategy team at Conrad Electronic. “Adding Molex product lines is the perfect way to further expand our wide and deep range catering for businesses in the electronics, manufacturing, automation and IT sector.”

Paul Keenan, Molex director of distribution, Europe, also welcomes the appointment of Conrad Electronic as a new distributor: “Molex is excited to embark on this new relationship. Conrad’s significant presence in Central Europe enables us to support a wealth of customers through their digital sourcing platform, and we expect this move will further strengthen Molex’s position in the electronics market in this region. “

Currently, the Conrad Sourcing Platform stocks over 4,000 Molex products, including USB-C and Molex Easy-On FFC/FPC connectors. The USB-C plugs and sockets have a 5A current rating, and support data transfer rates of up to 40 Gbps. These connectors are available in vertical, top-, and mid-mounting style, offering a variety of soldering and arrangement options, as well as sealed versions using high-temperature plastic and Nylon insert moulding to provide the required robustness. Molex’s super-fine pitch and mini FFC/FPC connectors come as ZIF, non-ZIF, slider and flip actuator types. They also comprise a range of FPC-to-board designs and support high data speeds, thereby delivering both versatility and high reliability.

More details available at conrad.com/brandlist/Molex