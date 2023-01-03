Connector Protection and Accessories – essential components for a reliable system

Selecting a connector with the correct electrical and mechanical specification for any application can be a complex process but even when a suitable product is identified the nature of the application has also to be considered. Is the end product or system in a harsh environment requiring sealing from dust and water ingress? Will EMI or RFI affect the signal being carried? Is there likely to be and additional need for mechanical protection when dis-connected or in use? Careful selection of connector accessories can be the key to correct system function and long life.

Lane Electronics are recognised as leaders in the field of connector supply to many diverse markets such as defense, avionics, marine, communications, medical, motorsport, test and measurement, general industrial, geophysical and emerging technologies. All of these applications can have their own individual requirements for mechanical and environmental protection and Lane Electronics have the knowledge and experience to find customers a complete accessory solution for most connectors.

Examples of key connector backshells available from specialist manufacturer Weald Electronics for ensuring reliable system operation include:

The Weald LMA19 series backshells, have been developed to provide high levels of mechanical and environmental protection. They are compatible with the standard rear accessory threads of MIL-DTL-38999 Series III and IV or MIL-DTL-26482 Series I connectors and can be supplied with the same variety of finishes and variants as the connectors they are designed to work with.

LMA19H/D series backshells are manufactured in accordance with the AS85049/M85049 specification and provide high performance, 360° EMI shielding, strain relief and environmental sealing, when used with a heat shrink boot for connector to cable transitions. These two-part components allow uncoupling for repairs without damaging the boot.

The new Weald LMA19H3 Series 90⁰ backshells are manufactured in accordance with the M85049/90 specification, for use with D38999 connectors. These backshells allow for a more compact cable bend than a conventional 90⁰ heat shrink boot while still providing good mechanical protection and EMC performance. A 90⁰ Backshell can often provide a tighter bend radius than a jacketed and screened cable would allow on its own.

The wider LMA product range from Weald Electronics is offered in additional sizes, designs and finishes as well as supporting complete customised backshell solutions.

The recently introduced LMA20H backshells are for MIL-DTL-38999 Series III with fibre optic contacts and can be supplied in aluminium, stainless steel, or nickel aluminum bronze. They provide strain-relief and cable support to prevent bending or over-flexing of the optical cable while sealing against water and dirt ingress.

LMA67H/D Ultra Low Profile Backshells are compatible with MIL-DTL-38999 / D38999 Series III and IV or MIL-DTL-26482 Series I and VG96912 circular connectors. The low-profile design saves space and weight, the design protects the effectiveness of the cable, sealing against water and dirt ingress and also provides strain-relief and cable support to prevent bending or over-flexing.

Connector accessories

Cable accessories complement connectors, ensuring reliable and safe assembly and protection even when not in use.

Accessories for aerospace, defence and commercial application.

For circular and rectangular connectors and including backshells and conduit systems:

Weald LMD7000 series circular connector protective / dust caps for 8STA, D38999 (MIL-DTL-38999), MIL-DTL-26482 and MIL-DTL-5015 connectors

Nut plates, gaskets, telescoping bushing and other connector accessories from Weald Electronics

D-sub rectangular cable adaptors & hoods from Positronic, ITWMcMurdo Connectors, Polamco and Glenair.

High quality heat-shrink boots and insulation products from HellermannTyton and Glenair. Providing dependable, leak-proof seals on cable assemblies used in aerospace, motorsport, defence and general applications.

Motorsport accessories.

For highly specialised applications, such as motorsport, Lane Electronics can supply a wide range of products including.

Ultra-lightweight protective caps for plug and receptacle Motorsport/Autosport circular connectors. Some 30-40% lighter than standard products, they feature an anti-vibration locking design. They can also be supplied with or without a flexible, stainless steel micro–wire rope lanyard.

Lightweight Nut Plates and Gaskets designed for two-hole oval flange mounted Autosport / Motorsport circular connectors.

Straight and 90º heatshrink boots selected specifically and SE28 2:1 heat shrinkable tubing ideal for long-term protection of cables and wire harnesses in motorsport.

Designers not only have to select the correct connector and accessories for their requirements but now also have to consider the current continuing supply chain challenges. Lane Electronics are ideally placed to provide a reliable source of supply from their large stocks as well as provide alternative connectors and accessories for others that may be on increasing lead-times.

More about Lane Electronics at www.fclane.com