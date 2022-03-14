Configurable programmable power supply systems deliver 30kW, 45kW or 60kW in a portable 20U high 19” rack cabinet

TDK Corporation has introduced 20U high, 19-inch rack cabinet high power solutions to the TDK-Lambda GENESYS+ series of programmable DC power supplies. The configurable GSPS series can provide 30kW, 45kW or 60kW of output power with seamless transition across constant voltage, constant current and constant power limit operating modes. The cabinets are mounted on lockable castors (wheels) to enable them to be easily repositioned around research or production facilities.

The GSPS series has been designed to meet the demands of test and measurement, automotive component test, aerospace, high power magnets, medical imaging, semiconductor processing and industrial automation and process control applications. Internally up to four of the popular GENESYS+™ GSP 15kW power supplies are configured together to provide 41 standard voltage / current combinations ranging from 0 – 10V to 0 – 600V with output currents of up to 4,500A. TDK-Lambda’s patented advanced parallel system provides dynamic load response and ripple and noise characteristics comparable with that of a single power supply.

Two input voltage ranges are offered. A three-phase low voltage from 170 to 265Vac or a three-phase high voltage 342 to 528Vac. The input circuit breakers are accessible on the front panel of the cabinet, and the paralleled output bus bar connections are at the rear. Safety features are standard in all GENESYS+ power supplies, providing Safe/Auto Re-Start, Last Setting Memory and built-in protection functions for voltage, current and temperature.

The GSPS uses standardised programming across the entire GENESYS+ series, using front panel controls, remotely via LAN (LXI 1.5), USB 2.0 and RS232/485 communications or the isolated analogue control and monitoring interface (0-5V, 0-10V), which are provided as standard. Optional interfaces include a choice of GPIB (IEEE488.2), EtherCAT and Modbus-TCP. The software package provides software drivers, a waveform creator, and a virtual front panel GUI.

The five-year warranty series is safety certified to IEC/EN/UL 61010-1 with CE and UKCA marking to the Low Voltage, EMC and RoHS Directives. The GENESYS+ series also complies with IEC/EN 61204-3 for conducted and radiated EMI and EMC immunity.