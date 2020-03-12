Components Bureau welcomes the latest Digital Configurable Power Supplies from Artesyn Embedded Power

The latest μMP series GEN II that complements the existing 750 Watt to 50000 Watt (microMP) series can offer the lower power range offering 400 Watt to 1,800 Watts and comes in 4 models.

The μMP series is certified and meets safety approvals for Industrial EN 60950, Medical EN 60601 and rugged use for Military MIL-STD-810E.

The robust power supply comes with the option of conformal coating, offers a wide temperature range of -40°C ~ 70°C, low noise intelligent fan (speed control/fault status) and comes in 4 sizes μMP04: 10.8 W/cu-in, μMP09: 18.5 W/cu-in, μMP10: 15.1 W/cu-in and the μMP16: 22.9 W/cu-in.y (13.9 W/cu-in). Features 12 outputs, an input voltage of 85 – 264 Vac and MTBF demonstrated at 350,000 hours at full load.

The μMP meets industrial shock and vibration (> 50G) making it ideal for heavy industrial use.

The μMP series is PMBus® compliant and controllable by a free GUI download available through Artesyn’s website.

Other features the μMP series offer are I2C interface and monitor of PFC, individual module inhibit and EMI Level B.

The μMP series offers so much in a maximum of 256.9 mm x 127 mm x 40.0 mm dimensions

Key Applications

General industrial use

Medical and laboratory equipment

Test and measurement systems

Telecommunications equipment

Production and process control equipment

Military and aerospace systems

Data storage systems

Burn-in systems

Gaming systems

