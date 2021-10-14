Compactness convinces: RECOM RACM1200-V AC/DC enclosed power supply at Rutronik

Ispringen, October 2021 – Fanless operation for long-term system availability: A special design with bottom plate cooling supports heat dissipation in RECOM‘s RACM1200-V power supply and enables continuous output power of up to 1000 W. In boost mode, up to 1200 watts of output power is available through the unit for up to 10 seconds, or for longer periods with sufficient system airflow. A wide range of output voltage settings and a combination of constant current limiting and hiccup mode settings make the power supply versatile in medical and industrial environments, especially in applications that do not allow for a fan. The RECOM RACM1200-V AC/DC enclosure power supply is available at www.rutronik24.com.

The RACM1200-V series can be limited to inherently fail-safe settings on request, using intelligent, controlled fault-limiting features. An adjustable 12 V system fan output and an isolated 1.5 kVAC auxiliary output (5VSB/1A) are available to power the housekeeping functions of the application. Peak efficiency reaches up to 95 per cent.

The product complies with worldwide safety requirements according to medical, industrial and ITE standards, as well as – in standby mode – with eco-design regulations. In addition, it convinces with its electromagnetic compatibility according to class A interference immunity and class B emissions.

Potential applications include medical and industrial automation, food preparation applications, beds and chairs in medical surgery, robotics, automated medical analysis machines, laser systems, UV lighting applications, LED panels and chargers.

Features at a glance:

• Up to 1000 Watt fan-less power / 1200W boost

• Designed and made in Europe

• Efficiency according to 80 Plus Platinum Limits

• Wide Operating temperature range -40…+80°C

• Certified to Industrial and medical standards

• Analogue control & monitor function

For more information about the RECOM RACM1200-V AC/DC enclosure power supply and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com.