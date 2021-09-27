Compact high pin count 0.8mm pitch mezzanine connectors target high-density industrial systems

Harwin has expanded its product offering for industrial markets with the Archer .8 series. With a 5mm stack height, these dual-row 0.8mm-pitch board-to-board connectors are intended for uses where there is very limited available space and cost-effectiveness is equally important. These include factory automation and environmental monitoring equipment, smart meters, point-of-sales units, servers/data center hardware, and battery management systems in electric vehicles.

The Archer .8 connectors are designed to have all the attributes necessary for modern industrial equipment. The phosphor bronze contacts can carry a current of 0.5A each. Available in 30, 40, 60, 80, 100 and 120 pin count versions, these connectors satisfy a broad range of design requirements. Polarisation helps with orientation and alignment and prevents mis-mating, while shrouded housings protect contacts from accidental damage. To facilitate automated assembly processes, the connectors are supplied in tape and reel packaging, with locating pegs fitted.

“Archer .8 brings a whole new dimension to our industrial connector offering. These components combine the large pin counts and attractive price points that our industrial clients expect, as well as featuring the high levels of build quality that Harwin has always been well known for,” Ryan Smart, NPI product manager at Harwin, said.

Operating within a wide temperature range of between -40°C to 125°C, this newly extended .8mm range of connectors are compact, reliable, and in-stock ready to order now from Harwin’s global distribution network.