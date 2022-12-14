Compact, high-performance SBC uses AMD Ryzen processors

Display solutions and embedded systems provider, Review Display Systems (RDS) has introduced a new single board computer from embedded computing platforms manufacturer, AAEON. The de next-V2K8 is a new highly compact, high-performance computing system with onboard processing power provided by AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series processors.

The compact AAEON de next-V2K8 single board computer has mechanical outline dimensions of just 86mm (l) x 55mm (w) and is designed and developed for industrial applications, such as manufacturing automation, robotics systems, transportation, and other environments where data processing needs to be performed close to the source.

Offering an elevated level of integration and performance, despite its small form factor, the de next-V2K8 supports up to 16GB onboard LPDDR4x 3200 memory, and extensive I/O and expansion options. The de next-V2K8 is designed to enable a high-speed data communications platform with two RJ45 ethernet ports, two USB 3.2 Gen2 and four USB 2.0 slots, support for two simultaneous display interfaces with HDMI 1.4b at 1080p resolution, an embedded DisplayPort (eDP) supporting 4K resolution, and a +12v DC power jack.

Peter Marchant, embedded business manager, RDS said, “The combination of processing power, connectivity, and compact form factor, allow the innovative de next-V2K8 to be used in a wide range of industrial environments. The data processing capability of the new AAEON de next-V2K8 ensures it can support a wide range of applications including smart systems, factory automation and transportation systems.”

The AMD-based de next-V2K8 provides two options using AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processors with integrated Radeon graphics: the six-core V2516, and the eight-core V2718. The V2516 has a base frequency of 2.1GHz and a turbo frequency of 3.95GHz, while the V2718 operates at 1.7GHz and in bursts at 4.15GHz. Both processors support hyperthreading and have a thermal design power (TDP) range of 10 to 25 watts.

The diminutive de next-TGU8 also features two COM ports, 8-bit general purpose I/O, M.2 2280 key slot (PCIe x 2), enabling users to add different expansion modules to support a wide range of application needs, such as Wi-Fi, mobile network modules or advanced graphics options.

The new AAEON de next-V2K8 single board computer is now available from Review Display Systems.