Compact half-rack mil grade UPS system offers lightweight solution

The PG-3000-UPS -HR adds to the Powergrid range of Mil grade UPS products from AJ’s Power Source available via Luso Electronics.

This unit offers a run time of approx. 14 minutes at 2.4kW with a significant size reduction over a standard 19” rack system, the unit is 9.37” wide, 8.68” tall and 18” long. Mounting brackets are an optional extra. The unit is designed to meet MIL-STD-461F and MIL-STD-810G and comes as standard with IEC NEMA connectors, Mil std circular connectors are also an option.

Mike Henderson of AJ’s Power Source advises that they have been “getting a lot of interest from Army communication customers for smaller, more powerful systems mounted in mobile transit cases. To my knowledge, this is the most powerful half-rack military UPS in existence, it’s also just been selected for a major US based program.”

Key Features

Voltage Input range 90 to 264V AC

Frequency Range 47 to 63 Hz

Inrush Current 50A

Battery Output 48V DC

Battery Capacity 15Ah

Weight approx.27Kg

Power Factor 0.98 (based on full load)

Efficiency > 80%

Operating Temperature -20 to +50°C

Storage Temperature -40 to 65°C

Standards Met MIL-STD-810G* and MIL-STD-461F*

*Designed to meet, lab testing required for certification

As usual with products from AJ’s Power source, they can offer custom units to meet your specific preferred requirements.

Luso Electronics’ product specialists are on hand to assist with product selection and guide you through the design cycle. The company also offers technical and commercial support.

