Compact board-to-board connectors

The new, space-saving FS series board-to-board connectors from Phoenix Contact with a pitch of 0.635 mm enable mezzanine PCB arrangements with high-speed data transmission rates up to 20 Gbps. Various numbers of positions and stack heights enable a high degree of freedom during the device design process. With integrated keyways and a high-level contact tolerance compensation, the easy mating of the board-to-board connectors ensures error-free production. To support the design-in process of its customers, Phoenix Contact provides comprehensive technical data as well as CAD models and E-CAD data for the device development process. Moreover, the company will also perform customer-specific simulations on the data integrity upon request, as support for low-loss and low-reflection data transmission.

The FS series connectors extend the existing FP and FQ series. The robust FP board-to-board connectors with a pitch of 0.8 are the solution for industrial-grade PCB connections. They are available in shielded and unshielded versions. Designed for universal use, the FQ series board-to-board connectors with a pitch of 1.27 mm or 2.54 mm provide cost-effective solutions for PCB connections inside the device.

https://www.phoenixcontact.com/en-gb/products/pcb-terminal-blocks-and-pcb-connectors/board-to-board-connectors?utm_source=CIE&utm_medium=display&utm_campaign=p2c&utm_content=spe&cpn=p2c+%7C+CIE+%7C+display+%7C+spe+%7C+