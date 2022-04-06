Compact and highly efficient: 2W DC/DC converters of the RECOM RSH2 series at Rutronik

With the RSH2 series, RECOM adds a fully regulated, low-noise, and isolated 2 W version in an SMD package to its DC/DC converter portfolio. With nominal inputs of 3.3V (2.8-5.5V), 5V/9V (4.5-13.2V), 12V (9-18V), and 24V (18-36V), it is suitable for both battery- and bus-powered systems used in demanding industrial, IoT, test and measurement, and transportation applications. The RSH2 series and other RECOM products are available at www.rutronik24.com.

The converters are available with outputs of 3.3V, 5 V, 12 V, 15 V or, 24 V. The devices are equipped with short-circuit and overcurrent protection. A simple external filter allows them to meet EN55032 Class A or B limits for input noise. No minimum load is required. On/off control is integrated as standard. Isolation power is 2kVDC/60s (optional 3kVDC/60s) with UL/IEC/EN 62368-1 certification.

The RSH2 series operates without power derating at temperatures from -40°C to 85°C and is RoHS-2 compliant.

Supplied in a compact, lightweight DIP14 SMD package, the DC/DC converters can be soldered in both infrared oven and vapor phase reflow processes using industry standard JEDEC profiles.

For more information about the RSH2 series from RECOM and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com.