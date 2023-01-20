Compact 70W and 160W external AC-DC power adapters suit medical and industrial applications

TDK Corporation has announced the addition of the TDK-Lambda brand DTM70 and DTM160 series to the DTM family of compact medical and industrial AC-DC power adapters that are available in various power classes from 36W to 300W. Both series are available in Class I versions with a protective earth terminal on the input and Class II versions with double insulation protection. The adapters are housed in a robust plastic case with dimensions of only 120 x 52 x 31mm (DTM70) and 150 x 70 x 38mm (DTM160). The DTM70 is available with 12V, 15V, 18V, 24V, 36V and 48V output voltages and the DTM160 with 12V, 24V, 36V and 48V.

The DTM70 and DTM160 series are suitable for 2MOPP medical applications and general industrial use. Both adapter series are certified to the IEC/EN/UL 60601-1 medical safety standard for clinical applications. In addition, IEC 60601-1-11 certification is available for all Class II versions, allowing these adapters to be used in home healthcare applications. For all versions, EMC is tested according to IEC 60601-1-2 Ed 4, which simplifies use with medical equipment. For industrial and ICT (Information and Communication Technology) applications, all models are tested according to IEC/BS/EN 62368-1 and are certified for installation altitudes up to 5000m.

One special feature is the standard locking DIN output connector, which prevents unintentional disconnection of the output voltage of the adapter. Other connector versions and cable assemblies are available on request.

Due to the high efficiencies and the low no-load power consumption of less than 150mW, the adapters comply with EU Regulation 2019/1782 (Eco-design requirements for external power supplies) and the US DOE Level VI specification. CE and UKCA markings confirm compliance with the low voltage, EMC and RoHS directives.

www.jp.lambda.tdk.com/en/