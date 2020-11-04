Community Roundtable Recognises element14’s Outstanding Achievements

element14, an Avnet community, was recognised with two awards by The Community Roundtable to celebrate exemplary community programs and team members.

The Community Roundtable has named element14’s Global Women Makers and Engineers Contest this year’s winner of the Outstanding Program of the Year Award. Additionally, Christopher Stanton, Senior Specialist of Community Insights & Engagement at element14 was named Community MVP for 2020.

“We are extremely proud and honoured that both the Global Women Makers and Engineers Contest and Christopher Stanton were recognised by The Community Roundtable,” said Dianne Kibbey, Global Head of Community and Social Media for the element14 Community. “Our female engineering initiative showcased the immense female talent in this industry. Increasing diversity of all kinds within engineering, and showing the next generation that there are true opportunities for women to succeed is vitally important and one of the reasons we developed this program. The element14 Community has grown from strength to strength since it was first launched in 2009 and is now home to 750,000 members. I am delighted that Christopher has been recognised in this way; this award underscored his exceptional commitment and contribution which makes the element14 Community what it is today.”

element14’s Global Women Makers and Engineers Contest was recognised with a Community Roundtable Award for Outstanding Program of the Year. This design contest brought together 21 women engineers and makers from around the world to demonstrate their technical skills and develop their own video in the style of the element14 Presents show. The program was launched during Women’s History Month to inspire more female engineers and makers to showcase their skills and join the element14 Community.

This year’s Community MVP Award recognises Christopher’s dedication to his role in community management, including his willingness to share with his peers, extraordinary achievements and excellent community results. Christopher shows outstanding dedication to support our members and suppliers, ensure questions are answered, and to keep the community running smoothly every day.

The Community Roundtable has been around since 2009 and is dedicated to the practice of online communities and hosts the CR Awards each year to recognise communities that stand-out.

element14 previously received the CR award for the best community ROI in 2018. element14 is part of Farnell, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, that helps design engineers, maintenance and test engineers, makers, parents, and teachers develop the future generation of coders and products that apply technology to change our world for the better.

To learn more about the great work being done by the element14 Community every day, visit element14.com.