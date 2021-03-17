COMAU’S NEW RACER-5 COBOT DELIVERS HIGH-PERFORMANCE COLLABORATIVE ROBOTICS AT INDUSTRIAL SPEED

Comau introduces its RACER-5-0.80 (Racer-5 COBOT), a new paradigm in collaborative robotics which meets the growing demand for fast, cost-effective cobots that can be used in restricted spaces and in different application areas.

Countering the belief that collaborative robots are slow, Racer-5 COBOT is a 6-axis articulated robot that can work at industrial speed up to 6 m/s. With a 5 kg payload and 809 mm reach, it ensures optimal industrial efficiency while granting the added benefit of safe, barrier-free operations. Furthermore, the cobot can instantly switch from a collaborative mode to full speed when operators are not around, letting its 0.03 mm repeatability and advanced movement fluidity deliver unmatched production rates.

Racer-5 COBOT enables systems integrators and end users to automate even the most sophisticated manufacturing processes without sacrificing speed, precision or collaborative intelligence. With this powerful industrial robot operating in dual modes, our customers are able to install a single, high-performance solution rather than having to deploy two distinct robots. With advanced safety features fully certified by TÜV Süd, an independent and globally recognised certification company, the cobot can be used within any high-performance line without the need for protective barriers, which effectively reduces safety costs and floorspace requirements. Racer-5 COBOT also features integrated LED lighting to provide real-time confirmation of the workcell status. Finally, electrical and air connectors are located on the forearm to grant greater agility and minimise the risk of damage. All this enables Racer-5 COBOT to ensure higher production quality, better performance, faster cycle times and reduced capital expenditures.

“Our new Racer-5 COBOT delivers the speed and precision the small payload collaborative robotics market was missing,” explains Pietro Ottavis, Comau Chief Technology Officer. “We estimate the global market for compact collaborative robots to reach a 5-year CAGR of up to 45%, which will largely be driven by the global need to reduce process complexity and eliminate non-value-added activities. By adding advanced safety features to our top-selling Racer-5 industrial robot, we have created a fast, reliable and user-friendly cobot that can be used in any situation where cycle times and accuracy are paramount.”

Made entirely in Comau (Turin, Italy), Racer-5 COBOT has a rigid construction that facilitates higher precision and repeatability year after year, making it particularly suitable for assembly, material handling, machine tending, dispensing and pick and place applications within the automotive, electrification and general industry sectors. In addition, the compact cobot can be easily transported and installed almost anywhere, helping our customers optimise their processes and protect their investment.