Cogiscan and BasiCAE corporation announce strategic partnership

Cogiscan Inc., the Track, Trace and Control (TTC) and connectivity solutions provider for the electronics manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce a new partnership with BasiCAE Technology.

With this new partnership, BasiCAE will broaden its manufacturing software solutions offering. BasiCAE sells traditional shop control systems and offers software customisation services to its customers. In combination with Cogiscan’s Co-NECT solutions for machine connectivity, they will improve product architecture, and provide their customers with more flexible solution.

“We are looking forward collaborating with Cogiscan, and hope to establish higher standards on Smart Manufacturing and Intelligent Factory,” said Bo Yang, BasiCAE General Manager. “Cogiscan has the most flexible solutions in the SMT industry and the most powerful real-time data collection platform. This is exactly what our customers are looking for. We believe that this partnership is a great combination, and brings a complementary and promising new offering.”

Greg Benoit, Cogiscan Director of Business Development, added, “I believe this new partnership will bring strong value to both companies and to our mutual customers. Together, we can provide robust solutions for this new market, making this a true win-win scenario!”

