CODICO enlarges its Qualcomm® portfolio with two powerful platforms for next generation industrial, retail automation and robotics applications

CODICO adds two exciting platforms for rugged Smart Camera, Display and Robotics applications to its roster of long life and extended temperature range platforms powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ IoT solutions.

CODICO is one of Qualcomm’s largest distributors in Europe with over 20 years of continuous business between the organisations. CODICO is also unique as a demand creation distributor in having access to the entire portfolio of Qualcomm technologies from cellular and wireless communications (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth) to Ethernet, Powerline and most recently Qualcomm’s IOT platforms. Now CODICO is pleased to unveil the latest additions to its growing portfolio of products powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ IoT solutions targeting long life, industrial applications, the Qualcomm® QCS8250 and the Qualcomm® QRB5165. The Qualcomm QCS8250 and the Qualcomm QRB5165 are both highly integrated and powerful solutions that target fast growing segments such as multi-camera, multi-display process control and automation systems in retail, industrial and warehouse as well as robotics. Both devices boast extended supply lifetimes and temperature ranges making them ideal platforms for engineers developing for rugged, industrial, retail and factory applications.

The COVID pandemic has undoubtedly accelerated the pace of automation across a broad set of industries from agriculture to retail, factories, warehouses and logistics. According to recent analyst reports, the warehouse automation market segment is set to see double digit year on year growth as a result and deliver a total addressable market worth approximately $30 billion by 2026 with similar growth expected in related markets. Qualcomm’s powerful and highly integrated IOT platforms are capable of unlocking a new wave of innovation in automotive and robotics in these fast-growing markets.

Qualcomm QCS8250

The Qualcomm QCS8250 is Qualcomm Technologies’ next-generation premium-tier offering, optimized to enable maximum performance at the greatest power efficiency possible enabling compute intensive AI at the edge with support for Qualcomm® Wi-Fi 6 solutions and 5G connectivity. This solution is designed to deliver premium-level performance through the Qualcomm® Kryo™ 585 CPU architecture, the Qualcomm® Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine, and powerful image signal processor (ISP) to support up to 7 concurrent cameras with encode at up to 4K resolution at 120 frames per second. This powerful solution offers a new Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for ultra-intuitive AI in addition to machine learning for compute-intensive IoT applications to enable smart cameras, video collaboration, AI hubs, connected healthcare and smart retail. Purpose-built for industrial and commercial applications, this platform delivers ultimate performance experience with flexible options enabled by a 3rd party ecosystem to accelerate deployment and commercialization at scale.

* Supported with a companion module

QRB5165 Block Diagram

Qualcomm QRB5165

The Qualcomm QRB5165 processor, customized for robotics applications, offers a powerful heterogeneous computing architecture coupled with the leading fifth-generation Qualcomm® AI Engine delivering 15 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS) of AI performance for running complex AI and deep learning workloads. The processor also offers incredible machine learning (ML) inferencing at the edge under restricted power budgets using the new Qualcomm® Hexagon™ Tensor Accelerator (HTA), a powerful image signal processor (ISP) with support for seven concurrent cameras, and a dedicated computer vision engine for enhanced video analytics (EVA).

Software architecture for QRB5165

The impressive hardware feature sets of the QCS8250 and QRB5165 are complemented in software by a number of powerful SDK’s and sample algorithms which Qualcomm® developed specifically to accelerate the development of computer vision, AI and Robotics features. CODICO is working closely with Thundercomm a Qualcomm engineering partner to provide development kits and technical support to quickly enable evaluation and development work on these platforms.

“The Qualcomm QCS8250 and the Qualcomm QRB5165 processor are two excellent additions to CODICO’s portfolio of solutions powered by Qualcomm Technologies that we are excited to offer our clients. These solutions open up a new era of opportunities with next-generation AI intelligence and automation for a wide range of market segments. We are very excited to work with our longtime partner Qualcomm Technologies and engineering partner Thundercomm to enable our clients with these exciting IoT platform technologies” said Thomas Carmody, Head of Product Management and Business Development, Qualcomm Products at CODICO.

The Qualcomm QCS8250 and QRB5165 SoC devices, system on modules (SoM), development kits and SDKs are available to order from the CODICO sample shop (www.codico.com/shop) and we encourage our customers to contact us should they have an innovative application or use case that could be served by these powerful platforms.

https://www.codico.com/en/rb5-vision-kit

https://www.codico.com/en/c865-dk (C865 DK uses the QCS-8250 SoC)

About CODICO

CODICO stands for design-in-distribution of high-quality electronic components. Its wide range of products includes active and passive components and interconnect systems. The company operates from its Austrian headquarters in Perchtoldsdorf, south of Vienna as an independent, privately-owned enterprise and maintains several sales offices in Germany, Denmark, Italy, France, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, and the UK, also cooperating with partner companies in Central and Eastern Europe. Backed by a high level of technical expertise, CODICO places a key focus on design-in services. CODICO’s distinguishing feature consists in the technical support it provides from the development phase to the final product, and its commitment to selling exclusively high-quality products.

www.codico.com

Qualcomm, Kryo and Hexagon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6 solutions, Qualcomm 8250, Qualcomm Hexagon, Qualcomm QRB5165, and Qualcomm AI Engine are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

For further questions:

Thomas Carmody, CODICO

Business Development and Product Management, Qualcomm products

https://www.codico.com/en/

thomas.carmody@codico.com

Mobile: +447538360988