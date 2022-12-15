Codasip launches Codasip Labs to accelerate advanced technologies

Codasip, the specialist in processor design automation and RISC-V processor IP, has established Codasip Labs as an innovation hub within the company. The new organization will support the development and commercialization of technical innovations in key applications including security, functional safety, and AI/ML. The mission of Codasip Labs is to identify and build technologies that extend the possibilities of custom compute and accelerate the time to market for uniquely better products with customized, domain-specific designs.

Codasip Labs will report into Codasip Founder and President Karel Masarik. He founded Codasip in 2014 based on 10 years of research in hardware/software co-design, enabling the company to launch the world’s first commercial RISC-V core. Masarik leads a growing team of application experts within Codasip Labs, including the recently acquired Cerberus Security Labs.

Masarik commented: “With Codasip Labs, we aim to extend the possible, bridging a gap that often exists between innovative research and commercialization. As semiconductor scaling is showing its limits, there is an obvious need for new ways of thinking. We will be working with universities, research institutes and strategic partners to enable innovation and empower our customers to stay at the forefront of processor architecture.”

With Codasip Labs, the company is creating an environment for cooperative research between Codasip and its partners, customers, and academia. This will accelerate the development of new solutions that will have an impact on the future of customized, domain-specific designs.

Part of Codasip Labs, the Codasip University program focuses on preparing the next generation of researchers, training the next generation of engineers, and developing solutions to solve tomorrow’s technological challenges, cooperating with other industry leaders such as Intel.

Codasip Labs is also taking part in setting industry standards from within the RISC-V Steering Committee and Working Groups as well as through other organizations, for example within the ecosystem forming around the EU Chips Act.

For more information on Codasip Labs, visit the new page.