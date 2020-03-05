Clock Generators and Buffers from Diodes Incorporated Offer Forward Compatibility for Server, IPC, Networking, and Datacenter Applications

Diodes Incorporated has announced the company’s first families of clock generators and clock buffers that meet PCIe® 5.0 specifications while still complying with PCIe 4.0 and previous generations.

This gives product developers the forward compatibility they require when developing server, storage, and networking equipment for data centers that today use PCIe 4.0 but must be ready for the widespread roll-out of PCIe 5.0.

The PI6CG33xxxC family of PCIe clock generators and the PI6CB33xxxx family of PCIe clock buffers, comprising eight and nine devices, respectively, offer a wide variety of options, such as number of outputs and output impedance. The devices all feature on-chip termination, removing the requirement for external termination resistors and thereby saving BoM costs and board space.

The PCIe clock solutions offer low jitter with respect to both PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 versions of the PCIe specification, giving designers a simpler route to higher performance as the market moves towards higher data rates and as their product offerings evolve.

To further ease the design process, the devices in the PI6CG33xxxC and PI6CB33xxxx families feature programmable slew rate and output amplitude on each output, providing a high degree of flexibility and supporting different board layouts. This programmability helps ensure developers can achieve optimal performance under increasingly challenging design conditions.

The PI6CG33xxxC PCIe clock generators and the PI6CB33xxxx clock buffers are available now priced at $2.70 to $3.20 each in 1000 piece quantities.

Further information is available at www.diodes.com