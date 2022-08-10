Cliff Electronics add right angle versions to their extensive FeedThrough Connector range

Cliff Electronics has added a range of right-angle versions to its extensive FeedThrough Connector range. The new right-angle versions are ideal for connections in wall mounted boxes without the depth for rear entry, and where access has to be from the bottom or top. They also reduce the space required for interconnection at the rear of rack panel systems and provide vertical connections for convenient top to bottom wiring.

The new RAFT (Right-Angle FeedThrough) connectors are available in two widths to assist with product design. Standard width of the popular XLR connector, 26 x 31mm, with a panel cut out diameter of 24mm and the compact DualSLIMS which have dimensions of 19 × 35.5mm and fit in to a narrow 17.15 × 22.86mm panel cutout.

Connector options available in both sizes include CAT5e RJ45, CAT6 RJ45 and HDMI with plastic or natural and black metal bodies available for the DualSLIM version and currently plastic only for the XLR cutout types. Mounting options include front or back panel mounting with 2.5mm plain or 3.2mm countersunk holes or M3 and #4-40 UNC threaded versions.

Cliff’s FeedThrough connectors allow standard, off the shelf, connecting cables to be used for internal connectivity, simplifying and speeding up system assembly and facilitating easy repurposing of equipment.

Leaders in the design and manufacture of FeedThrough connectors, Cliff’s wide range of XLR and DualSLIMS form factor types allows designers to integrate audio, video, digital, optical, networking and data feeds into professional equipment for broadcast (studio and mobile), lighting, audio, medical diagnostic and treatment equipment, PoE and industrial applications, instrumentation and control connectivity.

Cliff’s FeedThrough connector range may be mounted on 19” rack panels with up to 16 standard XLR connectors or 20 of the DualSLIMS. Blank and pre-assembled panels are available direct from Cliff.

John Hall, managing director of Cliff Electronics, said: “The new right-angle version of our FeedThrough connector opens new markets for our products for system integrators to add connectivity to studios, public buildings, schools and offices as well as data-centres and laboratories.”

Cliff’s new right-angled FeedThrough connectors and the rest of their wide range of standard and FeedThrough connectors available from Cliff may be found on their website at https://www.cliffuk.co.uk/products/feedthrough/index.htm and are available from major international distributors.