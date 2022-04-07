Cliff Electronics add BNC connector to “SLIMS” range of Narrow FeedThrough Connectors

Cliff Electronics, leaders in the design, development and manufacture of connectors and test equipment, have added a BNC connector version to their popular SLIMS FeedThrough Connector range. Widely used for RF, Test and Measurement equipment and security systems the BNC version is available in both 50Ω and 75Ω impedances.

The narrow form factor of Cliff’s SLIMS range is widely used by audio, broadcast, data and communications systems manufacturers in the USA and becoming more popular in the UK and rest of Europe for increasing panel density and for products being exported to North America. Other applications for the new SLIMS BNC FeedThrough connector include education and laboratory devices.

Cliff’s SLIMS connector range offers a more compact alternative to their very popular 26mm wide XLR form factor product range, the new SLIMS connectors are just 19mm wide allowing up to 20 to be mounted in a 1U, 19” rack panel, rather than just 16 of the existing XLR design.

Designed and manufactured in the UK, other SLIMS versions available are the widely used data connector types RJ45, HDMI and USB 2 and 3. Supplied in either a black plastic shell or nickel silver metal, SLIMS connectors may be mounted to the front or rear of control panels, have assembly options of 3.2mm plain holes, countersunk holes or 2.5mm plain self-tap holes. The mounting holes are on the central vertical axis of the connector.

Cliff’s FeedThrough connectors allow standard, off the shelf, connecting cables to be used for internal connectivity, simplifying and speeding up system assembly and facilitating easy repurposing of equipment.

Cliff’s wide range of XLR form factor types allows designers to integrate audio, video, digital, optical, networking and data feeds into professional equipment for broadcast (studio and mobile), lighting, audio, medical diagnostic and treatment equipment, PoE and industrial applications, instrumentation and control connectivity.

The most popular connectors in Cliff’s FeedThrough range are CAT 5e RJ45, CAT 5e Shielded RJ45, CAT 6 RJ45, CAT 6 Shielded RJ45, HDMI Female – Female, USB 3.0 A-A, USB 2.0 B-A and USB 2.0 A-A. All widely used in data and audio-visual applications.

John Hall, managing director of Cliff Electronics, said: “The new BNC version of our SLIMS FeedThrough connector opens a wide new market for us in RF, wireless and security systems. Our FeedThrough connectors allow systems designers to integrate many different types of connector on to a standard 19” rack panel with just one type of cut out and use off the shelf connecting cables, greatly simplifying assembly.

The complete range of standard and FeedThrough connectors available from Cliff may be found on their website at https://www.cliffuk.co.uk/products/feedthrough/index.htm and are available from major international distributors.