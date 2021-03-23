Cliff add DualSLIMS space saving narrow FeedThrough Connectors to the existing SLIMS range

Cliff Electronics leaders in the design, development and manufacture of connectors and test equipment, have extended their SLIMS FeedThrough Connector series with the introduction of the new DualSLIMS range which allows customers to choose between mounting the connector adapters from the front of the panel which permits simple and fast changing of connectors in the field, or the rear which brings a lower profile flush appearance to the connectors when rack mounted or side by side.

The new DualSLIM connectors now offer panel builders and system integrators the ability to mount up to 20 connectors in a 1U, 19” rack panel. At just 19mm wide the SLIMS range offers a more compact alternative to Cliff’s very popular 26mm wide XLR form factor FeedThrough product range. Just 16 of the existing XLR design, can be mounted in a 19” rack panel.

The new DualSLIM FeedThrough connector range is available in a plastic frame with a plain or countersunk Ø2.5mm or Ø3.2mm fixing hole. A metal frame version is also available finished in nickel or black with Ø3.2mm plain or countersunk fixing holes or M3, #440 thread. Panel cut out dimensions are 17.15mm (0.675in) x 22.86mm (0.9in) with mounting hole centres of 29mm.

The DualSLIM connector range has been launched with 14 different versions:

HDMI, USB3 A-A, USB3 B-A, USB2 B-A, USB2 A-A, USB2 A-B, USB-C F-M, Cat5e, Cat5e Shielded, Cat6, Cat6 Shielded, Cat3, Cat6A Shielded and blank plate. With a total number of 11 variants of each type, the total number of possible variants is 252.

With its high panel density and low profile if rear mounted the Cliff Electronics DualSLIM may be used in audio, broadcast, AV and communications installations, medical, education and research, industrial control and space. DualSLIM can also be designed in alongside 1U rack mounted NUC computers and mini-PCs, such as Raspberry Pi, for projects of every scale; from custom-tuned gaming machines to industrial applications and are ideal for space constrained embedded or IoT systems, digital signage, media production and video conferencing applications.

All of Cliff’s FeedThrough connectors allow standard, off the shelf, connecting cables to be used for internal connectivity, simplifying and speeding up system assembly and facilitating easy repurposing of equipment.

“The narrow form factor is widely used by audio, broadcast and communications manufacturers in the USA and becoming more popular in the UK and rest of Europe for maximising panel density and for products being exported to North America.” Comments John Hall, Managing Director of Cliff Electronics.” Our new DualSLIMS FeedThrough connectors will not only grow our component sales in the USA but will also be welcomed by other system builders selling their products to that market.”

Cliff leaders in the design and manufacture of standard and FeedThrough connectors, the full range available from Cliff may be found on their website at https://www.cliffuk.co.uk/products/feedthrough/index.htm and are available from major international distributors.