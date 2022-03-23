Cliff 4mm shrouded panel sockets mate with shrouded or unshrouded plugs

Cliff Electronics, leaders in the design, development and manufacture of connectivity solutions, manufacture PCB mount 4mm shrouded sockets which can mate with both safety shrouded and unshrouded plugs. The right-angled design reduces strain between the PCB and the lead, increasing reliability and product lifetime.

The sockets are suitable for a wide range of applications including automotive diagnostic, industrial, medical, music industry, instrumentation, education, and bench and hand-held electrical testing equipment.

The Cliff range of 4mm test sockets are designed for mating with industry standard 4mm plugs and available in black, red, green, blue, brown and yellow. Contacts are gold plated socket and rated at 1000V, 24A, CAT III.

John Hall, managing director of Cliff Electronics, said: “4mm connectors are a low cost, simple to terminate and reliable connectivity solution for a very wide range of applications in the electronics, electrical and music industries.”

Cliff Electronics can supply jack sockets, DC power connectors, terminal binding posts, test connectors and leads, optical jacks and leads and waterproof connectors and are leaders in the design and manufacture of standard and FeedThrough connectors which mount into an industry standard XLR, 23mm cutout.

www.cliffuk.co.uk

 

