C&K IP40-rated tactile switch offers five-million actuation cycles and more design options

C&K, a manufacturer of high-quality electromechanical switches, has extended its PTS125 product series to have up to 5-million actuation cycles. With equipment lasting longer, customer requests for a longer life PTS125 were received and C&K quickly took action. Up from 200,000 cycles, the PTS125 Series now delivers one- and five-million actuation cycle versions. Increasing life cycle ensures end-products will continue to perform for as long as needed.

The PTS125 Series is a 12 x 12mm tactile switch widely used in consumer products, instrumentation and computing equipment.

Offering multiple options for actuation force (130, 180, 250 & 350gf) as well as THT/SMT options, the PTS125 Series provides flexibility when finding the right version for designs. The PTS125 Series has various heights (4.3, 7.3, 8.5 & 12mm) and additional snap-fit actuators to enable smaller, more robust end-products.

“With the growing demand in long lasting instrumentation and machinery, the PTS125 has had to be improved to fit industry needs, explained Daisy Liu, product manager at C&K. “Flexibility in design is important since every end-product is different. We are adjusting our product offering to reflect a more inclusive product line that can be used for years to come.”

The entire line of PTS125 tactile switches feature IP40 dust sealing, 50mA @ 12VDC and SPST-NO.

For more information on C&K’s new PTS125 series tactile, including details and specifications, click below:

https://www.ckswitches.com/products/switches/product-details/Tactile/PTS125/