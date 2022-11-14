C&K expands Tireless Endurance tactile family with long travel version

C&K, now part of Littelfuse, has enhanced the miniature KSC Tireless Endurance (TE) tactile switch series to include a 5.2 mm height version that offers longer travel. Delivering an operating lifetime of up to 10 million cycles, the KSC4 TE switch family simplifies the design cycle and outperforms the competition for its size and force range.

Featuring a 6mm x 6mm form factor with heights of 3.5 mm and 5.2 mm, the KSC TE switch is offered in three actuation forces including 1.6, 2.8 and 4N. The compact size and design flexibility gives designers more room to add additional functionality to end-products or to reduce the PCB size. In addition, a new definition of the electrical switching position starting from the PCB level combined with tighter tolerances make the integration of the switch much easier.

The soft actuator allows for easier tolerance management with possible pre-load, and an IP67 rating delivers strong protection against dust and water ingress. With ultra-long reliability, there is less need for costly maintenance or replacement, making the tactile switches ideal for a wide range of demanding applications including:

Computer peripherals

Drones

Elevators

Gaming

Industrial

Medical

“The Tireless Endurance name says it all. It is the combination of a soft actuator and a revised internal structure that enables the KSC TE to provide such high lifecycles and reliability,” said Regis Clement, global product manager at C&K. “We are the first to offer this solution in the market with a 6mm x 6mm form factor. This will have a major global impact within the industry.”

For more information, visit https://www.ckswitches.com/products/switches/product-details/Tactile/KSC4%20TE/