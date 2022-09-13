C&K expands slide switch family with gold plating option

C&K now a part of Littelfuse Inc., a manufacturer of high-quality electromechanical switches, has extended its slide switch product family to include new gold plating versions. Available within the miniature AYZ Series, sub-miniature JS Series and sub-miniature surface mount PCM Series slide switches, the gold plating option offers enhanced performance and environmental protection.

Whether end-products are exposed to damp air or Sulfide containing environments, gold plating options decrease the potential risk of electrical short circuits due to the age of plating with dendrite growth caused by silver migration. In addition, the gold plating is ideal for low level ratings or dry circuits.

C&K offers the AYZ, PCM & JS series with either silver or gold plating contact option to ensure functionality to meet broader market demand. The slide switches can be used in high or ultra-low current applications. From home fire alarm systems to industrial power management systems, the slide switches are versatile and can be customized to application requirements.

“We have received numerous customer requests for gold plated versions of our most popular slide series to meet harsh or corrosive environment requirements,” said Cathy Zhao, global product manager at C&K. “By offering a gold plated version, we can support more products and satisfy market needs for switches that can operate in harsh environments reliably.”

For more information, visit https://www.ckswitches.com/product-selection/slide/