C&K adds waterproof version to side-actuated tact switch family

C&K, now a part of Littelfuse Inc. and a manufacturer of high-quality electromechanical switches, has extended its PTS645V tactile switch series to include an IP67-rated version. The high-performance PTS645V waterproof switch can withstand harsh environmental conditions found in a wide-range of indoor and outdoor applications.

The PTS645V series side-actuated switch is commonly used in high-end consumer electronics and industrial applications that require a rugged momentary action switch. From power tools to instrumentation, smart meters and smart home control panels to communication networks, and home security to factory automation systems, the IP67 tactile switch is versatile and can be customized to application needs.

Offering design flexibility, the low-profile SMT switch is available in two heights (1.3mm and 1.9mm) and four different actuation forces (100gf, 160gf, 260gf and 320gf) to meet application demands.

“We are excited to extend our popular PTS645V SMT series to include an IP67 version,” said Daisy Liu, global product manager at C&K. “By offering an IP67 version, we can support more products that require a side mount switch across markets and satisfy market needs for switches that can operate in varying environments reliably.”

For more information on C&K’s sealed SMT PTS645V switch series, including details and specifications, click below: https://www.ckswitches.com/products/switches/product-details/Tactile/PTS645/