Circular Connectors, Perfect for Drone Applications, from Selwyn Electronics

Selwyn Electronics offer a wide range of connectors and a custom cable assembly manufacturing service. One style of connector that have been successfully used in Drones are our ODU Mini Snap and AMC circular connectors.

Features:

• Compact Size

• Lightweight

• Rugged, with water protection up to IP69K

• Push-Pull, screw locking or Easy Quick release mating Options

• >5000 mating cycles

• High speed signal versions for USB3.0, HDMI and High speed Ethernet

