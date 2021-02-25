Circular Connectors, Perfect for Drone Applications, from Selwyn Electronics

Selwyn Electronics offer a wide range of connectors and a custom cable assembly manufacturing service. One style of connector that have been successfully used in Drones are our ODU Mini Snap and AMC circular connectors.

Features:
• Compact Size
• Lightweight
• Rugged, with water protection up to IP69K
• Push-Pull, screw locking or Easy Quick release mating Options
• >5000 mating cycles
• High speed signal versions for USB3.0, HDMI and High speed Ethernet
For more details please click here

We can offer cable assembly services for all of these series. Please contact us if you require further assistance/data or quotation. All of these products are on our website www.selwyn.co.uk

