Circular connectors for a huge variety of applications at Southern 2020

binder is a technology and market leader in the design and production of circular connectors for a whole variety of applications across many sectors including factory automation and industrial data and communications systems.

On stand C110 at Southern Manufacturing and Electronics 2020 , binder will be showing the latest examples from its comprehensive range of connectors including M5, M8 and M12 connectors designed for the growing sensors and controls market and connector systems specifically for the medical and food and beverage sectors.

360⁰ Shielding for sensors

binder’s 707 M5 connector series includes a Polyurethane (PUR) overmoulded connector on PUR cables with 360⁰ shielding. These are among the smallest sensor connectors currently available and will suit a wide variety of applications across many industry sectors including materials handling, conveyor systems and automation in general, as well as camera and security systems.

Importantly for sensor applications, these cable assemblies offer uninterrupted data transfer thanks to attenuation figures of 60dB at 1GHz.

binder has made these M5 cable assemblies available with 2 and 5m cable lengths as standard but will readily discuss other lengths on customer request.

Environmentally rated to IP67, these M5 connectors have 3 or 4 gold plated contacts rated at 1A, 60V – 800V on impulse. According to binder, the connectors are good for 100 plus mating cycles.

The connectors are available in 3 or 4 pole versions with the 3 pole male version intermateable with the 4 pole connector. Wire size is 0.14mm2 (AWG 26).

Power and Signal combined

Also on display will be the latest M12 A coded, moulded connectors which incorporate both power and signal/data contacts. The versatility of these “hybrid” M12 connectors will interest those responsible for today’s complex applications where both power and signal are required in a limited space. These include sensors, actuators, camera systems, motors and drives and controls systems.

The first versions to be made available have nine contacts consisting of two gold plated power contacts rated to 12A at 63V and gold plated seven signal contacts rated to 0.5A at 12.5V.

The Polyurethane (PUR) moulded cable connector features 0.75mm2 AWG 18 wires for power and 0.14mm2 AWG 26 for signal. As standard, it is supplied with 2m or 5m of cable with alternative lengths available on request.

The panel mounted connectors feature PCB termination featuring dip solder contacts for power and surface mount for signal.

When mated, they provide protection to IP67 and an operating temperature range of -25⁰C to 85⁰C.

Future models will include contacts with six contacts – two power contacts rated to 16A and four shielded signal contacts for Cat5e cable – based data applications.

Foolproof Medical Connections

The binder Series 570 ELC (for Easy Locking Connector) is specifically for use in medical applications where the need for constant mating and un-mating is an important consideration.

Key selection criteria for specifying a connector system, particularly in the medical sector, is how often the connector will be mated and the environmental protection required when in use. The IP rating determines the degree of protection to dust and liquid and medical connectors are typically rated IP54 and above.

Connectors are available with a variety of locking systems. Screw connectors provide the ultimate protection against accidental un-mating and have excellent IP performance but, on the downside, they are generally the most expensive type of connector, especially in metal versions. They are also not “convenient” for frequent mating cycles.

Push-pull connectors can also be expensive. However, the trend towards plastic versions has helped to reduce cost while snap-in and bayonet connectors provide quick and simple mating and are generally the lowest cost solution.

binder has designed the connector to be capable of more than 5000 mating cycles which is enough to satisfy the operating requirements of many medical system applications.

The ELC connector features an intuitive locking system that clicks together to ensure positive mating and protection against un-mating. It is also impossible to mis-mate the connector system as the mating position is defined by the profile shape of the mating area.

Even un-mated, the female panel mount connector has been designed to provide protection against the ingress of liquids, water splash and accidental electrical contact and, when mated, the new ELC connector offers protection to IP54.

Other important features include a PA66 plastic housing, 12 gold plated contacts rated at 2A, 150V. Wire size is 0.25mm² and operating temperature range is -25⁰C to +85⁰C.

Food and Beverage

A-coded M12 connectors with a UV plastic body and high-grade stainless steel combination will be featured. These provide high temperature and chemical resistance while polymeric seals ensure protection to IP69K. A tough protection cap with a lanyard ensures sealing even when unmated while screw clamp terminations make them ideal for field assembly.

The more stringent hygiene requirements for machinery, systems and components in the food and beverage markets can be met with new binder connectors designed specifically for this market. These M12 A-coded connectors will be highly suited to applications in all types of industrial food processing including milk and cheese dairies, abattoirs, bottling plants and food storage and will also find use in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. binder has used high-quality materials such as stainless steel and special plastics with very smooth contours to prevent dirt adhesion. In addition, a high protection class (IP68 and IP69K) is provided to meet the requirements of high pressure cleaning with the aggressive chemicals widely used in the industry.

All these and many more circular connectors will be on display and binder specialists will be available to discuss visitors’ interconnection requirements.