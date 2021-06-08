Circular Connector Y-Circ P Push-Pull with Flexible 90° Cable Outlet

Yamaichi Electronics has expanded the successful series of the Y-Circ P Push-Pull circular connector to include a 90° angled cable connector with a flexible cable outlet direction.

The angled Y-Circ P connectors with the type designation “AB” and “AR” have a flexible cable outlet. It can be oriented in eight different positions during the installation of the connector. This guarantees an optimal cable outlet direction – ideal in applications with reduced space.

As with all Y-Circ P connectors, the installation is particularly easy, as the elbow consists of two parts. This way the cable needs bending only at the very end.

Internal coding in the housing enables a robust connector and a long service life with guaranteed 5,000 mating cycles despite the flexible and compact design.

Various standard pin assignments are available for all sizes. Customised pin assignments can be implemented quickly and flexibly thanks to our own production and development in Germany.

Our online configurator helps with the correct combination and generates the appropriate type number for the user for easy ordering. https://configurator.yamaichi.de

Yamaichi has been continuously expanding its Y-Circ P circular connector portfolio for years. “When expanding, we always focus on the needs of the market and try to offer our customers the best possible solution,” explains Product Manager Matthias Schuster.

