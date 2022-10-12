Challenges for the test and measurement industry with the EV revolution

By Mo Al-Akayshee, power application engineer, Display Technology.

Automobiles have become ever more reliant on electrical systems, even traditional cars have approximately 30 per cent more electrical components than their historic counterparts. These electrical components undergo harsh operating conditions due to the mechanical and thermal stress they experience during operation.

Electrical vehicles push this even further with the reliance on electrical energy storage and electrical traction. The ever-higher dependence on complex electrical systems in vehicles creates new challenges for the test and measurement industry.

Previously vehicles did not rely on accurate measurement systems for their electronics, however todays’ systems require high precision and reliability to provide accurate data regarding the condition of the power management, engine, tyres, traction, exhaust, and various other systems. With so many electronics near each other challenges arise around electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), EMI, and signal integrity. These challenges are only made more difficult when considering the operating conditions these electronics are exposed to.

An increase in digitisation, digital systems will put more requirements and reliance on measurement systems in vehicles.

With the EU ‘Vision Zero’ setting a target for zero fatalities and serious injuries by the year 2050, it appears the current trend of increasing onboard electronics will continue. As advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) will be central in achieving this target, and it will involve incorporating more complex electronics into vehicles.

Power supplies are a fundamental component of these electronic systems, they will need to provide exceptional EMC performance with high bandwidth devices and measurement systems. They will also need to be extremely reliable under the harsh temperature fluctuations and vibrating conditions of the transport sector, mean time between failure (MTBF) will become an evermore important parameter when selecting power supplies for these applications.

