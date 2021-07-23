CEVA Continues to Lead the Way in Wireless Connectivity with Bluetooth® 5.3 IP

CEVA, Inc., the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today announced the general release of its RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5.3 IP.

Supporting a multitude of features to further enhance security, robustness and low power operation, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5.3 IP is now available as a complete hardware/software solution for new designs and as a software-only upgrade for compatible existing designs.

As the de-facto standard for Audio Streaming and short range IoT connectivity, Bluetooth device shipments are expected to approach 5 billion units annually by 2022 and surpass 6 billion units annually by 2025, according to the latest forecasts from ABI Research. On the back of this huge addressable market, the Bluetooth standard continues to evolve to meet ever-more challenging goals on battery life and performance. With Bluetooth 5.3 comes new features including Enhanced Periodic Advertising and LE Connection Subrating, all designed to improve protocol efficiency in terms of power and latency. Link robustness is also enhanced with the LE Channel Classification signalling, as is wireless security with improvements in the HCI Encryption Key Size Control. The enhancements in the standard by the Bluetooth SIG coupled with the ultra-low power architecture of the RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platform gives chip designers a winning edge in the highly competitive wireless consumer market.

Ange Aznar, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at CEVA, commented: “We congratulate the Bluetooth SIG on the release of the Bluetooth 5.3 specification, and we are delighted to offer this latest version to our customers to enable rapid time-to-market. Having powered more than 520 million Bluetooth devices in 2020 alone, our RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP is an integral part of the Bluetooth ecosystem. We look forward to working with our Bluetooth 5.3 customers for the introduction of new products leveraging the exciting features of this latest standard.”